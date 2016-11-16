US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Financials drag on Dow, S&P 500; tech shines

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow fell on Wednesday as financial stocks ended a seven-day rally with a sharp drop, but gains in technology stocks helped as investors continued to work on preparing their portfolios for a Donald Trump presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.23 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,868.83, the S&P 500 lost 3.43 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,176.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,294.58. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)