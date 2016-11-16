FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Financials drag on Dow, S&P 500; tech shines
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump antics may be virus and cure for uneasy market
Breakingviews
Trump antics may be virus and cure for uneasy market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Financials drag on Dow, S&P 500; tech shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow fell on Wednesday as financial stocks ended a seven-day rally with a sharp drop, but gains in technology stocks helped as investors continued to work on preparing their portfolios for a Donald Trump presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.23 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,868.83, the S&P 500 lost 3.43 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,176.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,294.58. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.