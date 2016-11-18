US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends down, led by healthcare

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with healthcare stocks leading the declines as investors cashed in on a post-election rally and waited for clarity on the next U.S. administration's policies.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,868.14, the S&P 500 had lost 5.17 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,181.95 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 12.46 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,321.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)