9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; Dow above 19,000 for first time
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; Dow above 19,000 for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their post-U.S. election rise on Tuesday with moderate gains that pushed the Dow above 19,000 and the three major indexes to record closing levels for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 19,023.67, the S&P 500 gained 4.73 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,202.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,386.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

