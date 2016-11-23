FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Industrials lead S&P, Dow to record highs
November 23, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Industrials lead S&P, Dow to record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 set record closing highs on Wednesday helped by gains in industrial stocks, but losses in technology shares limited the advance and weighed on the Nasdaq Composite.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 19,083.18, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,204.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,380.68.

The U.S. stock market will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

