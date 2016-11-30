FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P slips despite massive rally in energy shares
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P slips despite massive rally in energy shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as declines in technology more than offset a rally in the energy sector, but major indexes posted solid gains for the month on the back of a rally following the U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 19,123.58, the S&P 500 lost 5.85 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,198.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.24 points, or 1.05 percent, to 5,323.68.

For the month, the Dow gained 5.4 percent, the S&P added 3.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

