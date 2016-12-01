FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower with tech; Dow up
December 1, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower with tech; Dow up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A sharp decline in technology stocks pulled both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes into the red on Thursday, while gains in bank and energy shares helped push the Dow to a record high close.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 19,192.07, the S&P 500 had lost 7.72 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,191.09 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 72.57 points, or 1.36 percent, to 5,251.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

