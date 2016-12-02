FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; bank stocks fall
December 2, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; bank stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday after a payrolls report did little to alter expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month and bank stocks cooled.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.75 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,171.18, the S&P 500 had gained 0.95 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,192.03 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 4.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,255.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

