US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow sets record high close; banks, telecoms gain

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday as telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon gained and bank shares added to their torrid post-election rally, helping the Dow set another record closing high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 19,251.3, the S&P 500 gained 7.53 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,212.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.11 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,333.00. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)