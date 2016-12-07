US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St run continues; Dow transports hit record

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 hitting fresh records, as equities continued their march upward after the presidential election of Donald Trump and a new high for transportation stocks added to the bullish tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 297.84 points, or 1.55 percent, to 19,549.62, the S&P 500 gained 29.12 points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,241.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.76 points, or 1.14 percent, to 5,393.76. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)