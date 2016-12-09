FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rally continues as laggards advance
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 9, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rally continues as laggards advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes powered to another day of fresh record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending the week up about 3 percent, as investors bid up shares in sectors that have lagged in the month-long rally since Donald Trump's election to the presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 141.83 points, or 0.72 percent, to 19,756.64, the S&P 500 gained 13.34 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,259.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,444.50. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

