8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P edges lower to snap 6-session win streak
December 12, 2016 / 9:07 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P edges lower to snap 6-session win streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell on Monday after six sessions of gains, weighed by tech sector stocks, while a rally in energy shares petered out as crude oil gains withered to less than 2 percent from nearly 6 percent earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.11 points, or 0.19 percent, to 19,794.96, the S&P 500 lost 2.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,256.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.96 points, or 0.59 percent, to 5,412.54. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

