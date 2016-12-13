US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies to record; Dow nears 20,000

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks racked up new all-time highs on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrial average ended fewer than 100 points away from the 20,000 mark as a post-election rally showed no signs of fatigue.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 114.78 points, or 0.58 percent, to 19,911.21, the S&P 500 gained 14.76 points, or 0.653977 percent, to 2,271.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.29 points, or 0.95 percent, to 5,463.83. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)