BRIEF-Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba
* Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba
NEW YORK Dec 20 The Dow and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs on Tuesday in a rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.71 points, or 0.46 percent, to 19,973.77, the S&P 500 gained 8.2 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,270.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.50 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,483.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba
PARIS, Dec 22 Champagne drinkers in Britain - the biggest export market for bubbly - face higher prices next year as the impact of the shock Brexit vote on the British pound takes its toll, champagne industry executives warned.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.