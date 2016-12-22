FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as retailers lag
December 22, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as retailers lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by a dip in retailers, as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump will invigorate economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.95 points, or 0.12 percent, to 19,919.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,260.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.01 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,447.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

