US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains, lifted by healthcare shares

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Friday, boosted by gains in healthcare stocks, as investors extended a rally fueled by optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.86 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,933.74, the S&P 500 gained 2.75 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,263.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,462.69. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)