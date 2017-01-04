FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Dow inches closer to 20,000
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, Dow inches closer to 20,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. shares ended higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed policymakers were concerned that quicker economic growth under President-elect Donald Trump could require faster interest-rate increases to limit inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.4 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,942.16, the S&P 500 gained 12.92 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,270.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.92 points, or 0.88 percent, to 5,477.01. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.