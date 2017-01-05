FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Amazon leads Nasdaq to record; S&P off on banks, retail
January 5, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 8 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Amazon leads Nasdaq to record; S&P off on banks, retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Thursday weighed by financial shares and as investors dumped traditional retailers, but the Nasdaq Composite set a record closing high led by the strength of online retailer Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 19,899.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,269 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,487.94. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

