7 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; Dow comes within a point of 20,000
January 6, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; Dow comes within a point of 20,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Dow came within one point of 20,000 for the first time ever on Friday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs, boosted by Apple, extending a two-month rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64.99 points, or 0.33 percent, to 19,964.28, the S&P 500 gained 8.01 points, or 0.353019 percent, to 2,277.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,521.06. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

