#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 9 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down, weighed by energy, financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and helped stall the Dow’s pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season and U.S. policy changes under Donald Trump.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73.89 points, or 0.37 percent, to 19,889.91, the S&P 500 lost 7.95 points, or 0.349147 percent, to 2,269.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.76 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,531.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

