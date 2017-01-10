FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat, Nasdaq hits record high close
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat, Nasdaq hits record high close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday as gains in healthcare and financials offset a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq hit another record high close.

A drop in shares of IBM weighed on the Dow.

Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 31.85 points, or 0.16 percent, to 19,855.53, the S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,268.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.00 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,551.82. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.