7 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, shrugs off Trump drug pricing comments
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, shrugs off Trump drug pricing comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday after a day of choppy trading even as many investors fled drug stocks after President-elect Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" by charging high prices for drugs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 96.32 points, or 0.49 percent, to 19,951.85, the S&P 500 gained 6.29 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,275.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,563.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

