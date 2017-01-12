FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls with earnings in sight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as investors awaited fourth-quarter earnings and details of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policy a week before his inauguration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.28 points, or 0.32 percent, to 19,891, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,270.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,547.49. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

