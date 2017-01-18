FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 edges up as Yellen boosts financials
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 7 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 edges up as Yellen boosts financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financials following comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that it "makes sense" to gradually lift interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,804.72, the S&P 500 gained 3.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,271.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.93 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,555.65. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.