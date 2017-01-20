US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as Trump becomes president

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in a modest but broad-based advance as Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. President, marking the first time in more than 50 years that a new commander in chief has been welcomed by a rising stock market on his first day in office.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.57 points, or 0.48 percent, to 19,826.97, the S&P 500 gained 7.6 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,271.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.25 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,555.33. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)