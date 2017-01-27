US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as earnings, data underwhelm

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data cooled recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,092.93, the S&P 500 lost 2.12 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,294.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,660.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)