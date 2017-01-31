US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P dips for fourth straight decline

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, weighed by sectors sensitive to economic growth amid disappointing earnings and lingering concern over the priorities of the Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.9 points, or 0.54 percent, to 19,864.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,278.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.07 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,614.79. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)