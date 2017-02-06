NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices dropped, while investors awaited the next run of major earnings reports and sought further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.29 points, or 0.09 percent, to 20,053.17, the S&P 500 lost 4.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,292.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,663.55. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)