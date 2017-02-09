BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
NEW YORK Feb 9 Wall Street's three main indexes surged to record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said, without offering details, said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 20,171.27, the S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,307.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.73 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,715.18. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.