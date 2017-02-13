NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. equity indexes hit record highs on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500's market value topping $20 trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump would boost the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.76 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,412.13, the S&P 500 gained 12.15 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,328.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,763.96. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)