US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P mints 7th straight up day, helped by robust data

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a seven-session winning streak, helped by a round of robust economic data and ongoing optimism that President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.76 points, or 0.52 percent, to 20,611.17, the S&P 500 gained 11.6 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,349.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.87 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,819.44. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)