6 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P mints 7th straight up day, helped by robust data
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 6 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P mints 7th straight up day, helped by robust data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a seven-session winning streak, helped by a round of robust economic data and ongoing optimism that President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.76 points, or 0.52 percent, to 20,611.17, the S&P 500 gained 11.6 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,349.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.87 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,819.44. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

