NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by energy stocks and a renewed pledge by President Donald Trump to chief executives of major U.S. companies to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,809.84, the S&P 500 gained 0.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,363.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,835.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)