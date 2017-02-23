BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics qtrly income of $0.31 per common limited partner unit
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by energy stocks and a renewed pledge by President Donald Trump to chief executives of major U.S. companies to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.24 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,809.84, the S&P 500 gained 0.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,363.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,835.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)