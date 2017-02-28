US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips, Dow win streak ends as Trump speech looms

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.99 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,812.45, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,363.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.46 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,825.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)