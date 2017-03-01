FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trump speech, Fed talk catapult Dow past 21,000
March 1, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 6 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trump speech, Fed talk catapult Dow past 21,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The Dow blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a glass half full.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.31 points, or 1.46 percent, to 21,115.55, the S&P 500 gained 32.31 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,395.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.59 points, or 1.35 percent, to 5,904.03. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

