FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.55 points, or 0.07 percent, to 20,934.55, the S&P 500 lost 3.88 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,381.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,900.76.

A record high in shares of Apple Inc helped buoy the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.