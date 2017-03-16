US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.55 points, or 0.07 percent, to 20,934.55, the S&P 500 lost 3.88 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,381.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,900.76.

A record high in shares of Apple Inc helped buoy the Nasdaq.