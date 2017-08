NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,914.62, the S&P 500 lost 3.15 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,378.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 point, or 0 percent, to 5,901.00. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)