5 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as 'Trump Trade' questioned
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as 'Trump Trade' questioned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points, or 0.22 percent, to 20,550.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.39 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,341.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,840.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

