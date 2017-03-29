FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, consumer stocks buoy the S&P 500
March 29, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, consumer stocks buoy the S&P 500

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday in low trading volume as strength in the energy and consumer sectors offset declines in financial shares and investors began looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,659.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,361.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.41 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,897.55.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

