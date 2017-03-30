FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Upward GDP revision sends Wall St higher
March 30, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Upward GDP revision sends Wall St higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Financial shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.17 points, or 0.33 percent, to 20,728.49, the S&P 500 gained 6.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,368.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,914.34.

The Nasdaq Composite, up 10 of the past 12 sessions, set a record closing high. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

