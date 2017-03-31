FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St end down on day; wraps up strong quarter
March 31, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St end down on day; wraps up strong quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 65.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,663.36, the S&P 500 lost 5.36 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,362.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,911.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

