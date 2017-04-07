FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on weak payrolls, Syria concern
April 7, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on weak payrolls, Syria concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.06 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,655.89, the S&P 500 lost 1.93 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,355.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,877.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

