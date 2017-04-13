FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as banks weigh after earnings
April 13, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as banks weigh after earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday for a third straight day as investors weighed earnings reports from big U.S. banks and geopolitical tensions, while the tech sector fell for a tenth consecutive session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.72 points, or 0.67 percent, to 20,454.14, the S&P 500 lost 15.92 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,329.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.01 points, or 0.53 percent, to 5,805.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

