4 months ago
Seventeen years after 5,000, Nasdaq tops 6,000
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 4 months ago

Seventeen years after 5,000, Nasdaq tops 6,000

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite index crossed the 6,000 threshold on Tuesday, aided by gains in a handful of large-cap tech names, more than seventeen years after it last marked a 1,000 point milestone.

The Nasdaq index first breached the 5,000 mark on March 7, 2000 and closed above that level two days later during the height of the tech boom. It had taken the index only slightly more than three months to climb from the 4,000 level to the 5,000 mark.

The top five U.S. companies by market capitalization, Apple , Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, are Nasdaq components. Among them, they have increased in market cap by more than $400 billion since the start of the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

