TABLE-Most indebted companies in the S&P 500
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Most indebted companies in the S&P 500

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - With interest rates expected to rise as the Federal Reserve prepares to wind down its monthly bond purchases, borrowing costs will rise for companies. That’s going to hurt firms that rely heavily on borrowing for operations.

Not including financials and utilities, both sectors who routinely borrow to finance ongoing activities, for the average S&P 500 company, long-term debt came to about 15.9 percent of market capitalization at the end of the first quarter.

Following is a list of S&P 500 constituents with debt-to-market-cap levels of at least 65 percent, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

MARKET LONG-TERM DEBT-TO COMPANY VALUE DEBT VALUE pct Kinder Morgan 41,502.42 31,517.00 75.9 Time Warner Cable 33,507.30 24,248.00 72.4 Deere & Co 32,557.81 21,752.90 66.8 CenturyLink Inc 22,071.83 19,595.00 88.8 Chesapeake Energy 14,155.63 13,449.00 95.0 Alcoa Inc 8,662.12 7,700.00 88.9 Lennar Corp‘A’ 7,127.90 4,790.80 67.2 Safeway Inc 5,919.01 5,301.60 89.6 Iron Mountain 5,382.53 3,757.80 69.8 Sealed Air 5,353.34 4,376.50 81.8 Cablevision Sys‘A’ 5,023.83 9,754.50 194.2 Windstream Corp 4,831.01 8,194.90 169.6 Owens-Illinois 4,824.64 3,550.00 73.6 Tenet Healthcare 4,534.38 5,375.00 118.5 Nabors Indus 4,360.36 4,379.70 100.4 Peabody Energy 4,311.37 6,006.20 139.3 Goodyear Tire & Rub 4,078.47 6,307.00 154.6 Frontier Communications 4,020.94 8,368.70 208.1 J.C. Penney 3,861.08 2,868.00 74.3 Newfield Exploration 3,487.73 3,045.00 87.3 Advanced Micro Dev 3,084.81 2,039.00 66.1 Pitney Bowes 2,810.79 3,657.60 130.1 U.S. Steel 2,589.92 3,932.00 151.8 Cliffs Natural Resources 2,581.20 3,433.00 133.0 Figures in millions of U.S. dollars, data as of July 15, 2013.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

