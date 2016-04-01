FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in eight stocks suspended for balance of trading day -NYSE ARCA
April 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Trading in eight stocks suspended for balance of trading day -NYSE ARCA

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - NYSE Arca has suspended trading in eight symbols for the balance of the trading day due to a technical issue, including Amazon.com and both classes of Alphabet Inc shares, according to an alert from the exchange.

The alert stated all orders have been canceled back to customers and a spokeswoman for the exchange confirmed it was not an April Fool’s Day prank.

A spokesman for Nasdaq said the stocks can be trading on their exchange regardless of issues at another exchange.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski

