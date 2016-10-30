(Repeats Friday story with no changes)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 28 The Federal Reserve meets next
week and the U.S. government releases an important report on
jobs, but investors could be forgiven for having something else
on their minds.
The heated U.S. presidential campaign, which for months has
grabbed the bulk of U.S. news headlines, enters its final
stretch next week before the Nov. 8 vote, and the race between
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump of late has
provided market-moving surprises.
In the latest reminder of how an upset in the expected
outcome could rattle investors, news came on Friday that the
Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing fresh evidence in
its probe of Clinton's email server.
That briefly pushed stocks down sharply and drove the CBOE
Volatility Index - Wall Street's fear gauge - to a
two-week high.
"We're so close to the election, and the pots are boiling.
There's always something going on," said Bucky Hellwig, senior
vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"And where there's uncertainty with the Oval Office, it
seems to historically cause problems for the market."
Wall Street has been expecting Clinton to win her White
House bid but Republicans to retain at least the U.S. House of
Representatives, essentially keeping the current state of
political gridlock.
In recent weeks, Clinton's lead has widened in polls,
causing some concern about the Democrats potentially winning
control of both the presidency and Congress.
"That would be bad for certain sectors including health care
and perhaps the financial sector," said Ed Campbell, a portfolio
manager at QMA, a multi-asset manager owned by Prudential
Financial. "But I don't think that's likely to happen."
Investor expectations also are low that the Fed will raise
interest rates when it meets Tuesday and Wednesday, especially
since the meeting falls just days ahead of the election.
The chances appear to be less than 10 percent that the Fed
will raise rates next week, while there's about a 75 percent
chance the Fed will hike rates in December, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch tool on Friday.
"I think it's largely going to be a non-event," Campbell
said. "They'd be loath to surprise the market, especially one
week before the election."
What could shake equities, however, is any comment from the
Fed that could indicate the possible timing of the next hike.
At the Fed's November meeting last year, it tweaked its
policy statement to specifically reference the next policy
meeting as a date of a possible rate lift-off, a move that
grabbed investors' attention.
The Fed then in December raised rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
If it's strong enough, Friday's jobs report could bolster
already broad expectations that the Fed will raise rates again
this December.
Economists polled by Reuters show expected nonfarm job gains
of 175,000 for October, up from 156,000 the previous month.
"Post-election day, you might see a little bit of relief but
then you start worrying about the Fed," said Steve Chiavarone,
portfolio manager at Federated Investors.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Saqib Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish)