By David Randall
NEW YORK Nov 4 The U.S. presidential election
is looking like less of a certainty for Democratic nominee
Hillary Clinton than it did a month ago, prompting mutual fund
managers to brace for more volatility by raising cash and
getting their buying lists ready for opportunities.
"The market has been pricing in a Hillary victory, and now
with the introduction of the Comey letter, there's a stronger
possibility that the base case doesn't happen," said Phil
Orlando, portfolio manager of the New York-based Federated
Global Allocation fund.
FBI Director James Comey wrote Congress last Friday that
more of Clinton's emails would be scrutinized as part of an
investigation into Clinton's use of a private email system while
she was secretary of state.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index has shed nearly 2 percent
since Comey's letter was made public, and notched its longest
losing streak in nearly five years.
Orlando said his fund has been raising cash out of the
possibility that the market could fall as much as 10 percent
from the all-time high of 2,193.81 it notched Aug. 15.
And Orlando is not the only one. Lipper data released on
Thursday showed investors fled U.S. based stock and bond funds
in the latest week. Nearly $7.7 billion left taxable bond funds
in the seven days through Nov. 2, the largest weekly withdrawals
this year by a wide margin, while U.S. equity funds showed $3.4
billion in outflows.
His fund is now neutral to the market, he said, in order to
guard against the possibility that either Republican nominee
Donald J. Trump wins the election, or that Democrats win both
the Senate and the House in addition to the presidency, both of
which outcomes would push the market down at least another 5
percent, he said.
The market volatility has also caused anxiety for retail
investors, according to Phil Blancato, chief executive of
Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York, who has
cautioned against overreacting to the market movements caused by
the election.
"I've had multiple people call us up to say 'let's raise
cash in my account' because of the election," said Blancato.
"Having to talk them off a cliff is becoming almost comical
at this point because of the idea that suddenly the world is
going to fall into the ocean because Trump wins the election."
Terri Spath, chief investment officer at Sierra Investment
Management in Santa Monica, California, has been selling as the
market's volatility picks up, shifting more assets into emerging
market debt and floating rate loans that should be more
"insulated" from the results of the U.S. election, she said.
"We think it's going to be a tight race and we're willing to
step out of the way if volatility picks up," she said.
One area in which she has been buying, however, is
infrastructure and transportation related stocks that have
dropped more than the broad market, she said.
Both candidates have pledged to spend more on rebuilding
bridges, tunnels and other links, while the iShares Global
Infrastructure ETF, one of the best proxies for global
infrastructure stocks, is down 4.3 percent over the last month.
Eric Marshall, a fund manager at Dallas-based Hodges
Capital, said he welcomed the sell-off because the U.S. market
had been steadily rising since February except for a short fall
after the so-called Brexit vote.
He is drawing down his approximately 8 percent stake in cash
to buy more healthcare and consumer companies that have fallen
over the last week, he said, and is preparing to buy more should
either Trump wins or the Democratic party sweeps the election.
"The Brexit blip was the last time when you could have made
some money, and we're ready to be opportunistic again," he said.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)