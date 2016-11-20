(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK Nov 18 Arguing over politics is a
Thanksgiving Day tradition, but Donald Trump's presidential
election adds a new twist to any bickering at next week's
holiday dinner table: What the new U.S. government could mean
for your stock portfolio.
Trump's shock victory last Tuesday sent investors scrambling
to change bets predicated on a win by Hillary Clinton, leading
to huge stock increases in industries including banks, biotech
and construction.
The Dow Jones industrials rallied for seven days and set new
record highs, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also were
near all-time peaks.
After the initial repositioning from the Trump trade,
however, investors may require details or clarity about
tax-cutting or spending plans from the new administration to
keep momentum going in those stocks.
"As news comes out in terms of who fills what positions and
the likelihood of different legislative and executive
initiatives ... that has the potential to have an impact on the
market," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
Trading volume is expected to be sparse next week around
Thursday's Thanksgiving market holiday and Friday's shortened
session, so reactions to political events, such as Trump
revealing more cabinet nominees including for Secretary of
Treasury or State, could spark an outsized move in equities.
Investors have bid up an array of sectors based on hopes for
what a Trump administration will do. The KBW Bank index
has climbed about 14 percent since the election on expectations
of fresh fiscal spending leading to inflation and higher
interest rates, as well as of a rollback of financial
regulations.
Industrials on the S&P 500 gained 5 percent,
including increases of 10 percent or more for some construction
and defense stocks, amid excitement over potential new spending.
"The full expectation is that there will be a healthy
stimulus package coming out of Washington in 2017," said Alan
Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta.
"If there is some event that suggests that that thinking is
premature, then this market is going to correct itself very
quickly," Gayle said.
Investors may take advantage of the surprise runs to lock in
gains for their portfolios, with the year nearing an end, said
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in
Newark, New Jersey.
"You are going to see profit-taking," Krosby said. "We are
watching whether or not there is going to be buying on the dip,
particularly in financials and industrials, that then would
suggest a secular move as opposed to a post-election one-off."
Nasdaq-listed biotech shares have surged nearly 9
percent since the election amid relief that Clinton's plans to
rein in prescription drug prices will not come to pass.
Biotech stocks still have room to rise, given the prospect
of healthcare deregulation under Trump, Ethan Lovell,
co-portfolio manager of the Janus Global Life Sciences fund,
told Reuters in an interview this week.
But Josh Brown, chief executive of Ritholtz Wealth
Management, said Trump could still seize on high drug prices as
a populist issue, and that it was generally uncertain what the
president-elect will do.
"People are doing these ridiculous trades and writing these
research notes about how to invest under a Trump presidency,"
Brown told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. "You
have no idea what he is capable of."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)