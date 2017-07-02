(Repeats without change)
By Sinead Carew
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has
flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors
expect European and emerging market equities to rise further,
supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative
central bank policies.
U.S. fund investors put the most money into overseas
equities since the second quarter in 2015, with more than half
of the $90 billion outflows for the first half coming in the
second quarter, according to preliminary Lipper data.
The MSCI Emerging market index has risen 17
percent year-to-date compared with a 4.9 percent rise for
Europe's Stoxx 600 index and the S&P 500 index's 8.0
percent gain.
Since emerging market central banks have been lowering
interest rates and their currencies have been falling in recent
years this is now helping to boost economic growth, according to
Northwestern Mutual's Chief Investment Strategist, Brent
Schutte.
But still the emerging market index is roughly 25 percent
off its all-time high reached in 2007 while the Stoxx 600 is 8.0
percent off its record high. In comparison the S&P 500 is just
1.0 percent below its latest record, reached in June 2017.
The overseas indexes could reach new record highs over the
next two years, according to Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago citing improving growth.
"Finally the recovery has really picked up in the rest of
the world. It's moving along faster than the U.S. because it's
trailed. The U.S. is further along because the central bank here
really was aggressive in quantitative easing first," said Ablin.
For the second quarter, revenue for companies in European
markets are expected to grow 5.8 percent compared with 4.6
percent for S&P 500 index companies and 11.5 percent for
emerging markets in the Asia Pacific Region, according to
Reuters data.
Earnings estimates for European companies for the period
stand out with a 13.5 percent jump seen compared with 8.0
percent growth expected for the S&P 500 and 6.4 percent for
emerging markets.
Northwestern Mutual's Schutte said his company is betting
that outperformance in emerging market and European stocks
should continue and cited a one-two year timeframe for
investment in eurozone stocks in particular.
His firm started moving money into non-U.S. stocks around
February 2016 when it replaced investments in U.S. real estate
investment trusts with equities in international developed
markets in expectation of improving earnings growth.
However, not everybody is convinced that the attraction of
European stocks will last as long. John Praveen, chief
investment strategist at, Prudential International Investments
Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey was wary of predicting
European outperformance beyond the next quarter.
Praveen expects strong earnings growth in both Europe and
emerging markets this year. But he said potential headwinds in
Europe could include a pull back in European Central Bank
monetary policy accommodation or uncertainly around a national
Italian election, required by the end of the first half of 2018.
But for now he said, "Their earnings outlook is stronger and
their central bank is still providing quantitative easing
liquidity while ours is raising rates and the Fed is starting
normalization."
(Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)