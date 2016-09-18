(Repeats Friday column without changes)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Stock investors next week will
focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and
whether economic growth trends have given the U.S. central bank
reason to raise interest rates off of rock-bottom levels.
In the days leading up to Wednesday's policy announcement,
market volatility has spiked following two months of relative
calm. In the last six trading sessions, the benchmark S&P 500
has moved at least 1 percent four times, twice up and
twice down, whipsawed by shifting perceptions of what the Fed
may do.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed
gauge of near-term investor anxiety, is holding near two-month
highs.
Following a week of mixed economic data, investors pared
bets the Fed will raise rates next week. As of Friday afternoon,
traders predicted only a 15 percent likelihood of a hike after
its two-day meeting, according to the CME's FedWatch website.
"Most of the indicators I've seen suggest that the markets
really don't anticipate there's much chance of a hike this
month," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key
Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio. "If they come with a rate hike,
a lot of investors will scramble."
If the Fed, as expected, holds off, the focus will shift to
its December meeting. Investors were betting such a move was
more likely than not as of Friday, with a 52 percent perceived
probability.
"If we hear a hawkish tone, in essence getting the market
ready for December, the market can absorb that as long as you
have the (strong economic) data underpinning," said Quincy
Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New
Jersey.
One investor believes Fed officials want to raise rates in
order to prepare options should the economy soften in the near
future. However even hinting at an increase sparks a sell-off
that stifles their intentions.
"If nothing happens and we begin the cycle of 'will they do
it in December or not?,' I think volatility continues some,"
said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia.
He added that elements feeding into volatility also include
the U.S. presidential election and global economic conditions.
The benign rate environment has helped fuel major U.S. stock
indexes to all-time highs in July and August. The S&P 500 now
sits about 2.5 percent below its record close, and it remains up
about 4.5 percent for 2016.
The Fed's decision also will factor into the performance of
high dividend-paying telecoms and utilities
shares, which tend to benefit from low-rate environments. The
sectors have each climbed about 13 percent in 2016, topping
other groups, but have pared gains in recent months.
"If the rate increase is priced out, and the Fed language
suggests that, then you could see money coming back into these
stocks and sectors where yield is a big component of their total
return," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
Real estate is another high-dividend-paying sector
benefiting from muted Fed action, helped by the expectation that
mortgage rates will stay low. Real estate stocks
will mark on Monday their first full trading day as a major S&P
500 sector, breaking out from financials.
"If the Fed holds off, I would think that they would do
pretty well," said Aaron Jett, vice president for global equity
research at Bel Air Investment Advisors in Los Angeles.
