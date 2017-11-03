FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes post record closing highs; Apple a boost
November 3, 2017 / 8:09 PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed U.S. labor market report.

All three major indexes registered record closing highs. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,539.19, the S&P 500 gained 7.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.49 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,764.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

